Michael Rapaport Kills Culture Vulture Lil Xan Calling Tupac’s Music “Boring” [Video]

We actually posted garbage mc Lil Xan on Bossip before, but he will gets no more play from this editor in the future after displaying his true ignorance about our Hip-Hop culture.

Waka and others have already called out this buffoon on his stupid comments about one of the best rap artist ever.

Seriously, the nerve of this little kid to call a legend’s music boring while ALL of his bullcrap music sounds like he was on heroin when it was made. Lil Xan, actually, your music sucks and you are about as interesting as your upbringing or those idiotic tats on your face.