Bye Oprah! Kimberly Elise Stands With Mo’Nique After Backlash Over Netflix Deal

Kimberly Elise Stands By Mo’Nique After Backlash Over Netflix Deal

There have been quite a few folks to step forward in Mo’Nique’s corner after folks initially clowned the comedienne over her Netflix Boycott. After the call to action didn’t work, Mo addressed rumors of being “difficult to work with”, calling folks like Lee Daniel and Oprah fake for black balling her…

Now a dear friend of Oprah’s is standing in Mo’Nique’s corner. Kimberly Elise took to twitter to stand with Mo and call her worthy of everything she’s asked for.

@indiaarie @moworldwide so much love to you both. They want the #blackgirlmagic but have not wanted pay for it. #worthy — Kimberly Elise (@iKimberlyElise) March 2, 2018

Kimberly, who worked with Oprah on Beloved, worked with Mo’Nique on Almost Christmas and she says Mo’nique was radiant on set.

Hey @iKimberlyElise! Since @moworldwide keeps touting the success of the ENSEMBLE "hit" Almost Christmas, is she does get a deal will she share it with the cast? She didn't make the film a hit alone. — JoNi Kelly (@jnkelly77) March 3, 2018

yes it was an ensemble but @moworldwide was the sparkle and oxygen of that film. I give her a billion props for her work in it. It wouldn't have been the same without HER. That's the simple truth. — Kimberly Elise (@iKimberlyElise) March 3, 2018

Sparkle and oxygen.

Hey SUN SHINE. Sending love straight to you. — Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) March 8, 2018

