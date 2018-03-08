Bye Oprah! Kimberly Elise Stands With Mo’Nique After Backlash Over Netflix Deal
There have been quite a few folks to step forward in Mo’Nique’s corner after folks initially clowned the comedienne over her Netflix Boycott. After the call to action didn’t work, Mo addressed rumors of being “difficult to work with”, calling folks like Lee Daniel and Oprah fake for black balling her…
Now a dear friend of Oprah’s is standing in Mo’Nique’s corner. Kimberly Elise took to twitter to stand with Mo and call her worthy of everything she’s asked for.
Kimberly, who worked with Oprah on Beloved, worked with Mo’Nique on Almost Christmas and she says Mo’nique was radiant on set.
Another dear acquaintance to Oprah Gail Winfrey, India Irie stood by Mo too in tweets.
Previously, Mo’nique compared Oprah to “fake gold”, saying it “shines too”.