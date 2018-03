Hilariously Petty Killmonger Memes

It’s been four weeks since Black Panther changed everything and Twitter is STILL OBSESSED with the Earth-stopping blockbuster that sparked a never-ending wave of HILARIOUS memes that you absolutely NEED in your life.

Killmonger:

IS THIS YOUR KING? pic.twitter.com/GWDjnNDJBm — Michael Burnett (@Lilmikyb) February 23, 2018

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) Killmonger memes on the flip.