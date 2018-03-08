Parkland Florida School Shooter Indicted On 34 Counts, Premeditated And Attempted Murder

Image via Susan Stocker/Pool/Getty

Nikolas Cruz Indicted On 34 Counts Of Murder

The soulless bastard who murdered 17 school children/staff and injured more than a dozen others has been indicted on 34 counts of premeditated murder and attempted murder according to CNN.

Hopefully a judge and/or jury finds Nikolas Cruz guilty on every single charge, 17 premeditated and 17 attempted.

According to Palm Beach Report, Cruz was texting a friend just minutes before he put his murderous plan in action:

• Cruz texted the Sneads’ teenage son, who was in class at Douglas, around 2 p.m., about 20 minutes before Cruz started shooting. Cruz asked what class the son was in and who the teacher was. The son said the teacher was one of the coaches. Cruz texted the son to ask the coach if he remembered Cruz. The coach was not one of the people Cruz shot. • Minutes later, Cruz texted to say he was going to a movie. Lewis said he then “made some kind of comment that, ‘I’ve got something big to tell you.'” When the son pressed him, Cruz texted, “no big deal. Nothing bad.” • Lewis said the texting stopped at 2:18 p.m. The last text was a single word: “Yo.” The Snead teen texted back several times without a response. Then, the shooting started.

RIP to Luke Hoyer, Martin Duque-Anquiano, Gina Mantalto, Alexander Schachter, Alaina Petty, Alyssa Alhadeff, Nicholas Dworet, Helena Ramsay, Christopher Hixon, Carmen Schentrup, Aaron Feis, Scott Biegel, Meadow Pollack, Cara Loughran, Joaquin Oliver-Padauy, Jaime Guttenberg and Peter Wang.