People Think Chadwick Boseman T’Challa Chose Regina Hall After The Oscars–But There’s One BIG Problem…

De Bleck Pentha’s New Queen???

Chadwick Boseman And Regina Hall Dating Rumors Surface

Chadwick Boseman’s dating life is once again coming into question and this time people think he’s Wakandan wooing a “Girls Trip” actress.

After Sunday’s 2018 Oscars Chadwick and several other A-Listers attended Vanity Fair’s after party.

After the champagne-sipping affair, however, Chadwick was spotted chatting it up and seemingly leaving with Regina Hall who walked by his side outside the venue.

Black Panther Star, Chadwick Boseman Spotted Leaving Oscar’s Party With Actress, Regina Hall. (Photos) https://t.co/odYCXiuxq9 pic.twitter.com/LvrfuoLZdB — Ose Destiny (@dee_predator) March 7, 2018

People are now adamant that there’s some royal coupledom going on between King T’Challa and the funny lady.

Regina Hall and Chadwick Boseman??? HERE. FOR. IT. — Just Jae 🎎 (@_becauseimjae) March 5, 2018

Chadwick helping Regina down the stairs is making me swoon. 😍😩 pic.twitter.com/rdq9jCpK3M — Trenae. (@TrenaeCimone) March 5, 2018

Only problem is, King T’Challa was booed up all Oscars night with his REAL Queen—and no, we’re not talking about Lupita.

Chadwick quietly brought his longtime love Taylor Simone Ledward as his date to the awards and people peeped them together in the audience.

We first noticed Chadwick with Taylor, a trained vocalist in 2015. Yes, you read that right; TWENTY-FIFTEEN.

They keep their coupledom pretty quiet but he’s clearly got a heart-shaped herb hankering for this pretty lady.

See more Chadwick and his longtime love Taylor Simone Ledward on the flip.