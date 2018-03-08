SMH: Harvard University Professor Quits Following Sexual Harassment Claims From 18 Women

Harvard Professor Leaves Amid 18 Sexual Harassment Allegations

A Harvard University Political Science professor by the name of Jorge I. Domínguez has left his job following 18 different women coming forward to claim they had been sexually harassed by him.

In a report published by the Chronicle of Higher Education, several colleagues of Domínguez came forward in order to tell stories of unwanted advances and other inappropriate behavior. The alleged incidents date decades back all the way to the ’80s.

Terry Karl, a junior professor during her time at Harvard, explained that he would often touch her inappropriately. After filing a complaint against Domínguez, who was slated to be the next department chair, Harvard determined he was responsible for misconduct and as a result, he “was removed from administrative responsibilities for three years and told that any future misconduct could trigger his dismissal.”

After Karl left the university, several other women–including both faculty and students–filed sexual harassment complaints against Dominguez to the university, many of which were dismissed or held up indefinitely. Other women who spoke to the Chronicle said they stayed silent on their experiences out of fear of retaliation, which included some leaving the university entirely. Karl insists that she did everything she could to sound the alarm while she was at Harvard and emphasizes, “the silence was not mine. It was Harvard’s.”

Very soon after the Chronicle report was published approximately a week ago, Harvard put Domínguez on administrative leave pending review. But then, in an email to colleagues, the disgraced professor announced that he would be leaving Harvard once and for all. He wrote, “I am retiring from my job at Harvard at the end of this semester. It has been a privilege to serve the university.”

Jorge I. Domínguez refused to comment directly on Karl’s claims, according to the Chronicle.