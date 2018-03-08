Congratulations! Bad Girls Club’s Tanisha Thomas Gives Birth To A Baby Boy
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Tanisha Thomas Gives Birth
A former Oxygen reality star is a new mom. Tanisha Thomas of “Bad Girls Club” fame recently welcomed a baby boy named Aiden with her photographer boo.
I am a woman of Many hats however this blessing right here is my greatest accomplishment 💪💙 #PrinceAiden 👑 arrived at 11:58 PM On 3/7/18 Forever grateful to the amazing staff at NYU I really couldn’t do it without you 🙌 🙏 And Thank you for all of your beautiful words and love 😘 #NewMommy #NextChapter
Thomas previously appeared on a wedding special then went on WE TV’s “Marriage Bootcamp” where she ultimately chose to get a divorce. She then met her current boo thang, Carey.
Congrats Tanisha!