Congratulations! Bad Girls Club’s Tanisha Thomas Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

- By Bossip Staff
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Tanisha Thomas Gives Birth

A former Oxygen reality star is a new mom. Tanisha Thomas of “Bad Girls Club” fame recently welcomed a baby boy named Aiden with her photographer boo.

Thomas previously appeared on a wedding special then went on WE TV’s “Marriage Bootcamp” where she ultimately chose to get a divorce. She then met her current boo thang, Carey.

Congrats Tanisha!

