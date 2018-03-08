Congratulations! Bad Girls Club’s Tanisha Thomas Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

I am a woman of Many hats however this blessing right here is my greatest accomplishment 💪💙 #PrinceAiden 👑 arrived at 11:58 PM On 3/7/18 Forever grateful to the amazing staff at NYU I really couldn’t do it without you 🙌 🙏 And Thank you for all of your beautiful words and love 😘 #NewMommy #NextChapter

A post shared by Tanisha Thomas (@iamtanishathomas) on Mar 8, 2018 at 8:17am PST