Not Just 45: Celebrities Who Have (Allegedly) Chopped Down Adult Film Stars

- By Bossip Staff
Celebrities Who Got With Adult Film Stars

Your President is in the news right now for getting involved with adult film star Stormy Daniels, threatening to put his entire presidency in peril. But getting it on with adult film stars is part of the rich and famous lifestyle apparently. That’s because Trump isn’t close to the only person to get with movie stars of the XXX variety.

These celebrities did it too…allegedly.

Tiger Woods – He allegedly had Joslyn James as one of his mistresses.

Dwight Howard – Mary Carey alleged that he tried desperately to get with her, showing up unannounced and all that.

Bruce Willis – Maker of racist movies, Bruce Bruce, allegedly dated Alisha Klass

    Barry Bonds – He allegedly had a fling with mid-90s star Jennifer Peace

    ALFONSO RIBEIRO

    Alfonso Ribeiro – He dated Ashlynn Brooke back in the day

    Tito Ortiz – He dated Jenna Jameson, of course

    Jenna Shea and Kelly Divine went on Shade 45 and spilled the beans about the following rappers:

    Lil Wayne – They said he had a pencil d*** lol

    Cam’Ron – They spilled some controversial tea on him, too

    Fabolous – They said he was packing as well. Of course, all of these are just rumors and unconfirmed

    Drake – Adult star Sophie Brussaux swore up and down that he got her pregnant but that never lead to much

    Drake – Kakey also said she slept with him and that he paid for her implants

    Tom Cruise – Paul Barresi claims that he had a fling with Tom Cruise which is…wow

