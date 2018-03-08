Not Just 45: Celebrities Who Have (Allegedly) Chopped Down Adult Film Stars
Your President is in the news right now for getting involved with adult film star Stormy Daniels, threatening to put his entire presidency in peril. But getting it on with adult film stars is part of the rich and famous lifestyle apparently. That’s because Trump isn’t close to the only person to get with movie stars of the XXX variety.
These celebrities did it too…allegedly.
Tiger Woods – He allegedly had Joslyn James as one of his mistresses.
Dwight Howard – Mary Carey alleged that he tried desperately to get with her, showing up unannounced and all that.
Bruce Willis – Maker of racist movies, Bruce Bruce, allegedly dated Alisha Klass
As requested by @collegegalpal, here is the gorgeous Alisha Klass
Barry Bonds – He allegedly had a fling with mid-90s star Jennifer Peace
Alfonso Ribeiro – He dated Ashlynn Brooke back in the day
Tito Ortiz – He dated Jenna Jameson, of course
Jenna Shea and Kelly Divine went on Shade 45 and spilled the beans about the following rappers:
Lil Wayne – They said he had a pencil d*** lol
Cam’Ron – They spilled some controversial tea on him, too
Fabolous – They said he was packing as well. Of course, all of these are just rumors and unconfirmed
Drake – Adult star Sophie Brussaux swore up and down that he got her pregnant but that never lead to much
#Drake just followed the woman who accused him of getting her pregnant, #SophieBrussaux aka #RoseeDivine on IG. Just a little BACKGROUND on their history: they've reportedly been dating on & off SINCE 2009. She says she & #Drizzy conceived the child around January 20-21, 2017 when they were in #Amsterdam [pictured]. Neither Drake NOR his rep denied the story. Instead, they accused her of being after a check, trying to get #American citizenship (she's #French) & brought up her "questionable background" of dating around. Rosee hired Raoul Felder, a #celebrity matrimonial attorney to force Drake to take a paternity test and agree to a child support settlement. She also reportedly released TEXT MESSAGES of Drake ACKNOWLEDGING the pregnancy & asking her to get an abortion. Since then, he's reportedly visited her in #France & she and baby Adonis have been spotted jetsetting in seemingly the same locations as Drake.
Drake – Kakey also said she slept with him and that he paid for her implants
Tom Cruise – Paul Barresi claims that he had a fling with Tom Cruise which is…wow