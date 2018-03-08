Attention Slore: 26-Year-Old Thirst Bucket In Debt $10,000 Trying To Become Instagram Star

Winter, who? ☀️ A post shared by Lissette Calveiro (@lissettecalv) on Feb 17, 2018 at 3:21pm PST

Woman Goes $10,000 In Debt Trying To Become Instagram Star

Doin’ it for the ‘gram is one thing, but dammit it’s gone too far!

According to NYPost 26-year-old Lissette Calveiro is admittedly in $10,000 in debt after spending stacks on trying to become Instagram’s biggest star.

Calveiro moved to New York from Miami in 2013 and claims she was living the “Sex and the City dream” while working a, wait for it…internship and PART-TIME job.

Despite her limited funds, Lissette was going on extravagant vacations, shopping sprees and monthly memberships to luxury goods.

“I wanted to tell my story about this young millennial living in New York,” Calveiro, who has more than 12,000 followers on Instagram, told The Post. “I was shopping . . . for clothes to take ‘the perfect ’gram.’ ”

Even after New York ate her up and spit her back out to Miami, she was STILL doin’ it for the ‘gram.

“I was living a lie,” she said. Although she was earning in the low to mid-five figures, “Debt was looming over my head.”

That lie became difficult to maintain…

“Snapchat had these [geo-]filters [like digital passport stamps] and I wanted to collect at least 12,” Calveiro said. Although she traveled some for work, Calveiro said, “If you break it down, a lot of the travel I was doing in 2016 was strictly for Instagram.”

Eventually she paid off her debts, but still, the moral of the story: don’t be Lissette.