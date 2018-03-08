Colonizers Beware: First Look At Black Panther’s Break-Out Star “Shuri” In Avengers: Infinity War, Twitter Is Enamored
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty/Twitter
First Look At Shuri In Avengers: Infinity War
We’re still basking in the glory of Black Panther. And while the movie is still in theaters to be seen over and over again, Bast has blessed us with another serving of Wakandan greatness with the impending release of Avengers: Infinity War.
Marvel’s long-anticipated superhero mashup will heavily feature the futuristic African nation based on what we’ve seen in the trailers.
Today, a photo of one of BP‘s breakout stars, “Shuri” hit the web and the social media mania is on and poppin’!
Flip the page to peep the jokes and reactions to the sighting of T’Challa’s wise-crackin’ sister.