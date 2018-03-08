WELP: #LHHATL’s Tommie Lee Turns Herself In For Battery Charge, Released On $3K Bail

Get your life together…

Tommie Lee Turns Herself In For Battery

A robust rap-sheet having #LHHATL star recently turned herself in to authorities.

As previously reported Tommie Lee allegedly slapped and punched an Atlanta jewelry store employee who questioned her piss poor attitude. The jewelry store associate also claimed that Tommie and her associate, an unnamed man, had previously tried to steal items from the business before.

Now TMZ reports that Tommie turned herself in for a misdemeanor battery charge related to the case and was later released. Tommie turned herself in late Tuesday night and spent a single night behind bars. She later posted a $3k bond and told TMZ she was innocent.



There’s a new mugshot out of Tommie, this would reportedly make number 33.

Sheesh, Tommie. We’re sure this will be shown on the upcoming new season of #LHHATL.