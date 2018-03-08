Almost Lost The Bawse: Hear The Harrowing 911 Call For Barely Conscious, Blood-Coughing Rick Ross

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Image via Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Audio From Rick Ross 911 Emergency Call

Sh!t got real for Rick Ross last week after reports of his life-threatening condition were released. Rozay was said to be placed on life-support after being found unconscious inside his Miami home.

Today, TMZ has unearthed the frantic 911 call that Ross’ friend made begging for emergency assistance.

Scary stuff. Get well, Rozay.

Categories: Get Well, Jesus Take The Wheel, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus