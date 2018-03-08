Almost Lost The Bawse: Hear The Harrowing 911 Call For Barely Conscious, Blood-Coughing Rick Ross
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Image via Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty
Audio From Rick Ross 911 Emergency Call
Sh!t got real for Rick Ross last week after reports of his life-threatening condition were released. Rozay was said to be placed on life-support after being found unconscious inside his Miami home.
Today, TMZ has unearthed the frantic 911 call that Ross’ friend made begging for emergency assistance.
Scary stuff. Get well, Rozay.