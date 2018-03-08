Dirty Dog Diaries: Married University Of San Diego Coach Popped For Putting Paws On His Side Chick

Coach Lamont Smith Resigns After Alleged Domestic Incident With Side Chick

The University of San Diego men’s basketball coach Lamont Smith resigned last night, just 10 days after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. The married father-of-two stepped away from his position after he was accused of assaulting his “lover” at a team hotel in Oakland on February 25, according to Daily Mail. The woman was seen at a hospital for “non-life threatening” injuries and Smith was freed from jail after posting $115,000 bail. Yikes.

Smith’s decision to leave came days after the university said on Tuesday that the 42 year-old would remained on administrative leave pending an internal probe. Sounds like the cheater was afraid to face his wife and then face his colleagues all at once….

Although the dirty dog was arrested and let his job go, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said Smith would not face charges ‘at this time’ in connection to the incident.