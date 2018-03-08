WTF: Male Co-Workers Let Impoverished Babysitter-Thot Confront Married Radio Host & She Quits On Air

Danni Starr Quits On Air After Ambush By Attractive Babysitter She Refused To Hire

Is this fair our foul???

A D.C. area radio show almost went up in flames this morning after Danni Starr, the sole woman on their morning show trio, felt ambushed by her male co-workers Quicksilver & DJ 5 9 by a thirsty babysitter she said she didn’t want to hire. They actually invited an IG model that slid into Danni’s DM after she posted she was looking for an emergency sitter.

Danni never responded to the model/singer/nobody when she applied for the job, but instead the thirsty bird contacted her co-workers to complain that Danni was denying her opportunities because she was “jealous”.

When the unknown trollop got to the studio, she tried to go HARD on Danni and she was so pissed! She quit.

Hi. My name is Danni, I have two beautiful little girls. I need a job. I work hard, I’m passionate and I know what I bring and I know my worth! Any takers? — Danni Starr (@iamdannistarr) March 8, 2018

She says she quits at the 3 minute and 28 seconds mark.

Wowzers! Danni says she was blindsided by segment and her co-worker said she shouldn’t have been. They discussed it prior. Danni still says that’s not all the way true and they thought it would be funny to embarrass her. Here is a statement from her male co-host who set up the segment where he says she knew what was going on, but he does regret not protecting her after ole “wannabe famous” girl came for her neck.

Seems like Danni is already forgiving her immature co-workers…she asked folks to take it easy on them.

Here is Danni and her husband, she says it was mutual decision for them to not hire an “attractive woman”, just as it was decided that they didn’t was a “manny” or a male nanny. Isn’t that THEIR decision???

Danni explains her side further here: