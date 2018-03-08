RHOBH’s Brandi Glanville Says She’s Pretty Sure Omarosa Smashed President Trump [Video]

Even though Omarosa told her flat out on Celebrity Big Brother that she absolutely did not give Trump any assistant azz while she was in the White House, or any other time for that matter, Glanville can’t seem to wrap her head around Trump voluntarily spending so much time with Omarosa if there’s no smashing involved.

When E!’s Daily Pop hosts asked if she thought Omarosa was being truthful about not giving it up to Donny, Brandi revealed:

“Nope! I don’t think so. Like how would they have that relationship for so long and he just keeps bringing her back…I don’t know.”

Welp, she’s not judge and jury by a longshot. But what do YOU think is the truth?

Getty/E!