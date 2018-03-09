Quantasia Sharpton Reacts To Usher And Grace Miguel Split, “He Owes Me An Apology”

Usher Herpes Accuser Reacts To His Divorce News

In case you were wondering about Quantasia Sharpton’s thoughts on Usher’s split, we have your answer. The woman who is accusing Usher of sexing her down without disclosing his herpes status thinks Grace Miguel ‘should be’ mad over their legal dispute.

Quantasia claims that in November 2014 she hooked up with Usher at a Days Inn. There, the two allegedly engaged in unprotected sex and she wants him to pay for not disclosing his herpes status, even though she wasn’t affected. Usher settled a lawsuit with a celebrity stylist for $1.1 million previously who accused him of giving her herpes.

Grace and Usher were married for 2 years before their recent split…