What A Job This Is: SWAT Team Suspended Without Pay For Helping Students In Parkland Shooting

SWAT Members Suspended For Helping In Parkland School Shooting

Rules are rules, but sometimes human decency and common f**king sense should outweigh regulations and protocol.

According to Florida Sun-Sentinel, two members of the Miramar, Florida SWAT team have been suspended without pay for doing the humane thing, helping the frightened and injured students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during their tragic school shooting.

Detective Jeffrey Gilbert and Detective Carl Schlosser both rushed to the scene when they heard about the shooting even though they were not asked to assist. Subsequently, both have been indefinitely removed from the “privileged program” and ordered to turn in their tactical rifles and other equipment.

The police department is not happy with them, but the police union is:

“While it may have been a violation of policy to not notify their supervisors that they were going there, their intentions were brave and heroic, I think,” Broward County PBA President Jeff Marano said Wednesday.

What part of the game is that? What would people have said if it was reported that officers were in the area and chose not to help. ESPECIALLY in light of the reports of a cowardly cop who hid outside while children were dying.