“Bridezillas” Exclusive: Will CougarZilla Carmen Call Off Her Swirl Wedding Over Fiancé’s Friend Fiasco?

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Cougar Carmen Is Back With More Crazy On “BrideZillas”

It’s “Fri-YAY!” and you know what that means! A new episode of “Bridezillas” airs tonight, Friday March 9 at 10pmEST/9pm CST

Carmen’s groom threatens CougarZilla’s wedding. VirginZilla Michelle has a super sexy & wild bachelorette party featuring special guest, PYTHON, but when her fiancé finds out, will it be happily NEVER after?

Will you be watching?

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1626668/bridezillas-exclusive-will-cougarzilla-carmen-call-off-her-swirl-wedding-over-fiances-friend-fiasco/
Categories: Bossip Exclusives, News, Reality TV

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus