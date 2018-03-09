WTF: Man Confesses To Killing Teen He Paid For Sex After She Didn’t Have Change For His $200

Man Walks Into Police Station To Confess Murder

A man in Milwaukee is facing charges after he walked into a police station and confessed to killing a 19-year-old woman, according to officials.

29-year-old John F. Gillum was charged on Wednesday with intentional homicide and sexual assault in connection to the death of Morgan Huennekens, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Gillum told authorities that Huennekens paid a visit to his home Saturday per the agreement that he would pay her $160 to perform sex acts with him. In a police station interview, he allegedly claimed that the entire altercation started when the teen didn’t have the proper change for his $200 in cash.

Following that, Gillum allegedly pummeled the teenager with both fists, tied her up and raped her, then stabbed her in the neck, “like he had seen on television.” According to police, he eventually determined that she was suffering and killed her by bashing her skull with a pipe.

He told investigators that she “begged for her life,” but that the assault happened all in “one wave.” Huennekens’ body was found in a sheet and tied with belts inside Gillum’s shed, according to authorities.