DJ Khaled And Demi Lovato Team Up For “I Believe” Off ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Soundtrack [Video]

Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Drop Their Collab

DJ Khaled and Demi Lovato are on tour together, so it’s only right that they release an actual song with one another. The duo teamed up for the track, “I Believe” off of the brand new A Wrinkle In Time soundtrack, just in time for the movie’s release.

The entire soundtrack along with the actual film are out now, and also features the musical stylings of Kehlani, Sia, and Chloe x Halle from Grown-ish. Peep the visual for Demi and Khaled’s first collaboration below.