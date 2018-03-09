Peach Pulled? There’s A Rumor Swirling That RHOA Producers Are Adamantly Trying To Replace THIS Housewife



Here we go again…

Is Kenya Moore Getting Replaced On RHOA?

Is there a new shakedown coming on RHOA? That’s the question that’s being asked after a new casting rumor hit the net. RadarOnline is once again reporting that Kenya Moore could be getting her peach pulled.

As previously reported the outlet reported that Kenya was on the chopping block for refusing to film with her hubby Marc Daly, a move that got her booted from the cast’s Barcelona trip and the $100K payday that would’ve come from filming.

The outlet’s story was backed up by Kenya’s nemesis Kim Zolciak whose been adamant for MONTHS that Kenya’s getting the boot.

My hubby made more in one year then she has made in her lifetime! #ShesUnemployed hope she can live off her savings 💋 don't come for my hubby or kids @WendyWilliams didn't talk to her about anything else cause their isn't anything to talk about but ME 💋💋 https://t.co/lK3TYp0Whr — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) December 5, 2017

Now Radar’s back with another Kenya Moore firing story and adding that producers are busy scouring the streets of ATL for her replacement.

“They want new Housewives in Atlanta and they are already testing a few ladies,” a source told the site. ““They’re going to make the official call about Kenya and the other ladies right after the reunion,” the source snitched to Radar.

Their source also added that producers aren’t all the way sold on bringing Kim Z back full time.

“Kim coming on board full time won’t be determined until after the reunion is taped,” the insider revealed.

Does this mean that Shamea Morton and Eva Marcille won’t be getting permanent peaches either???

Do YOU think Kenya’s been fired from RHOA???