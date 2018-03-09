Exclusive: Steve Harvey Accused Of Harassment & More In New $5 Million Suit

Essie Berry Says Comedian Launched A Campaign To Destroy Her; Is In Fear Of Her Life

The woman who repped Steve Harvey’s ex-wife in a contentious civil suit against the star last year now alleges that the talk show host used threats, intimidation and a sealed gag order to silence her and smear her good name.

Essie Berry filed a $5 million civil suit against the “Family Feud” host Thursday for stalking, harassment, civil rights violations, witness tampering and intimidation according to the

court papers, which were obtained by BOSSIP.

Berry, the widow of “What’s Happening” sitcom star Fred “Re Run” Berry – alleges Harvey was out to get her after she asked his ex-wife, Mary Vaughn, to participate in a reality show she’d been pitched, titled “Widows, Wives and Ex-Celebrity Wives.” But Berry said she didn’t know that Vaughn had OK’d a nondisclosure agreement as part of her divorce from Harvey that barred her from speaking about their life together.

Berry said once Harvey found out about the potential deal, he obtained a gag order against Berry in his divorce case from Vaughn, and accused her of being an “extortionist” and a “co-conspirator,” all in an attempt to “shatter and murder Ms. Berry’s emotional state of mind through the TX’s (sic) court with a lie for years,” according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.