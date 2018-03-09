Appreciator Or Appropriator? Twitter Is Fighting Over If We Should Slander Or Love Bruno Mars

this is why i hate bruno mars @seren_sensei says it all pic.twitter.com/CRLktsA2ea — hannie (@hannahmburrell) March 9, 2018

Twitter Is Fighting Over Bruno Mars

Grapevine TV has set the internet on fire. The discussion video above going in on Bruno’s role in black music and if he’s a cultural appropriator or not has turned Twitter upside down. And now everyone is arguing. Is Bruno a culture vulture? Is he stealing from black people?

Who cares? Either way, Twitter is cracking all sorts of jokes and going in.

The best Bruno Mars take I ever heard was when someone said he sounds like if Prince was born and raised in a Target store — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) March 9, 2018

Look at how the world is being torn apart!