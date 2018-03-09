Crunchy Sock Chaos: Never-Kissed-By-A-Girl Nerdlings Are BIG MAD At “Ready Player One”–BUT WHY???

These Ready Player One posters are a form of assault, I'm pressing chargeshttps://t.co/Xf5ySNOMsZ pic.twitter.com/9mzRU8tzuK — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) March 6, 2018

Ready Player One Is Stirring Up #DorkTwitter Chaos

So, Ready Player One is this really cool action-adventure flick fueled by ’80s/’90s pop culture nostalgia that you would think EVERYONE would want to see when it drops March 29th. WRONG. And it’s all because of the hate-everything nerds, dorks and geeks currently raging against the movie and everything it stands for. Yea, we don’t get it either but, then again, the internet is gonna internet.

ready player one is steven spielberg living as this image pic.twitter.com/WQ1kZr7RyF — It's 🅱️en (@BenStarred) March 6, 2018

Peep the hilarious #GeekTwitter chaos over Ready Player One on the flip.