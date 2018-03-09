Seen On The Scene: Forest Whitaker, Toni Braxton And More Attend Los Angeles Premiere of “THE FORGIVEN”

Saban Films celebrated the Los Angeles Premiere of THE FORGIVEN on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Directors Guild of America. The After Party was hosted at sbe’s HYDE SUNSET in West Hollywood. Guests enjoyed specialty cocktails by Hiro Sake, Carbonadi vodka and cold brews by Peroni beer.

In attendance from the film were Forest Whitaker (Black Panther, The Last King of Scotland), Eric Bana (Munich, Troy), Toni Braxton (“The Forgiven” song Written and Performed by, “Faith Under Fire,” Kingdom Come), Jeff Gum (Day of the Dead: Bloodline, “New Girl”), and Director and Co-writer Roland Joffé (The Killing Fields, The Mission).

Special guests in attendance were Kat Graham (“The Vampire Diaries,” All Eyez on Me), Tommy Wiseau (The Room, Best F(r)iends), Greg Sestero (The Room, Best F(r)iends) and Michael Jai White (“Black Dynamite,” The Dark Knight).

THE FORGIVEN will be in NYC and LA Theaters on March 9th. Hit the flip for more event photos!