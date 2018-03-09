Ho Sit Down: D**khead “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison

Image via Drew Angerer/Getty

Martin Shkreli Sentenced To 7 Years In Federal Prison

‘Cho b!t¢hazz..

According to CNBC, pharmaceutical douchebag Martin Shkreli has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison after crying like a lil’ hoe, begging the judge for leniency.

Shkreli is well-known for his price-gouging of HIV/AIDS medicine in addition to his disrespectful words about the Wu-Tang Clan and leaking of Lil’ Wayne’s unreleased Carter 5 album.

In the justice system he’s infamous for cooking the books of a hedge fund and drug company he once owned.

“There one person to blame for me being here today is me,” a choked-up Shkreli told a judge before she imposed the prison term. “Not the government. There is no conspiracy to take down Martin Shkreli.” “I took down Martin Shkreli with my disgraceful and shameful actions.” “This is my fault. I am no victim here,” Shkreli said, before breaking down into tears as he promised his lawyer not to let him down in his efforts to contribute to society.

Shkreli’s defense lawyers asked the judge for a 12-18 month sentence, the judge threw a library of books at him in the form of the 7-year sentence.

Hope he drops the soap.