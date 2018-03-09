Jerrod Carmichael Is Producing A Biopic About Legendary Harlem Fashion Designer Dapper Dan

Dapper Dan Is Finally Getting His Own Biopic

Daniel “Dapper Dan” Day, has been hip hop’s reigning courtier for the past couple of decades, and the legendary designer has dressed some of music’s most famous faces since he opened his first boutique on 125th street in Harlem in 1982.

Dan has had many problems in the past with high-end brands imitating his work, and though many others get upset over the copying, Mr. Day is much more nonchalant about seeing, “echoes” of his work–especially now that he’s actually working with Gucci.

The internet and social media has played a huge role in the push to make sure Dapper Dan receives proper recognition as one of America’s most legendary designers. That push has not only resulted in his recent Gucci partnership, but furthermore in an upcoming memoir and biopic.

Writer and comedian Jerrod Carmichael is working on a Sony-produced project that will bring Dapper Dan’s incredible story to the big screen. Described as a “ high-stakes coming-of-age story,” the film is said to be based on Dan’s forthcoming book.

And according to the Dapper king himself, he’s ready to dish all about his life. He said in an Instagram post, “It’s time to tell all. From growing up with holes in my shoes and swimming in The Harlem River, to crossing The River Nile in Africa in search of my identity. I came from nothing, and God has blessed me with a partnership with Gucci, a book deal with Random House, and now a movie deal with Sony Pictures. Harlem and Africa, through the grace of God, have shaped my life.”

Congrats to Dapper Dan and Jerrod Carmichael on the big move. This movie is going to be something special.