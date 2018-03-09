The Creepsby Show: Lisa Bonet Throws Bill Cosby Under A SEPTA Bus, Reveals “Sinister And Shadowy Energy”

Image via NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Lisa Bonet Speaks About Bill Cosby’s Energy

The dozens of sexual assault/rape accusations against Bill Cosby has put those who knew him professionally in the spotlight as many want to know if there were signs of his criminal proclivities back in the day.

During an interview with Net-A-Porter, Lisa Bonet, who played his daughter Denise Huxtable, made it pretty clear that she always felt that there was something off with “Americas’s Favorite Dad”

Have the revelations about Bill Cosby’s alleged sexual misconduct tainted her memory of those years? She looks evenly at me. “No, it’s exactly as I remember it,” she says. But did you have a sense that anything was happening? “There was no knowledge on my part about his specific actions, but… There was just energy. And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed.” You sensed a darkness? “Always. And if I had anything more to reveal then it would have happened a long time ago. That’s my nature. The truth will set you free.”

But that wasn’t all…

At the time, Bonet was branded a rebel who tested the patience of the most popular sitcom dad in the country. She showed up late on set and posed topless in Interview magazine, contrary to his wishes. Cosby famously opposed her role in Angel Heart, in which she performed a nude sex scene with Mickey Rourke. “I don’t need to say, ‘I told you so’,” she says about Cosby’s current situation. “I just leave all that to karma and justice and what will be.”

The folks at Merriam-Webster have to put Lisa Bonet’s face next to the definition of “dry snitchin'”