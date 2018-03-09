Michael Smith Leaves ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’ Just One Month After Co-Host Jemele Hill

Friday Will Be Michael Smith’s Last Day On SportsCenter

Michael Smith is set to leave his role as ESPN’s SportsCenter 6 p.m. ET host, and his last day will be on Friday, March 9.

Smith’s departure comes a little over a month after his former co-host, Jemele Hill, left the program to join ESPN’s website, The Undefeated. Smith has not yet announced where he will be going after leaving SportsCenter, but Sports Illustrated reports that he–just like Hill–still has multiple years left on his ESPN contract, so it’s assume that he will stay within the brand in one capacity or another.

According to New York Post reporter Andrew Marchand, the most likely replacements for Hill and Smith will be Sage Steele and John Anderson, who are the currentl hosts of SportsCenter at night.

As @sportsrapport tweeted, I was told last week that Sage Steele and John Anderson were favorites to be new 6 pm SportsCenter team. As @richarddeitsch reported, Michael Smith will no longer do SC. This was a when, not if, situation. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 9, 2018

In September of last year, ESPN Executive Vice President Norby Williamson took control of the SportsCenter franchise, and immediately instituted changes to the show that greatly affected how Hill and Smith did their jobs. He himself admitted that there was “probably an element of truth” to claims that Hill left the show at least in part because of the changes he implemented–and the same could probably go for Michael, as well.

As for next moves, Smith himself hasn’t commented on anything in particular, but Williamson said in a statement, “Michael is a talented commentator, and we greatly appreciate and value his contributions and creativity. We are in the process of discussing with him potential next ESPN assignments.”

Good luck to Smith on his next endeavor!