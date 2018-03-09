Eat Your Idol: Kardashian Stan Gifted Kimmy’s $1.7M Edible Life-Sized Cakes For B-day

Man Gift’s Kimmy Cake Stan With Life Size Birthday Cake

British artist and cake design Debbie Wingham says she received a commission from the boyfriend of a “Kim Kardashian lookalike” for a lavish birthday party, and he requested she replicate the reality star’s world “famous” cakes. Wingham kept the identity of the couple secret, but says the boyfriend added a REAL diamond necklace to the baked up figure, adding a whopping $1.7 million to their bill. Do you think she did a good job on it???

The cake itself, used 85 boxes of Rice Krispies, 33 pounds of fondant icing, 30,000 baby marshmallows and 13 pounds of chocolate according to Splash News. Debbie says the Kim K West cake-alike took ten days to make. The couple who ordered the item says they were “blown away with the result” and she quoted the boyfriend to say: “It’s unreal, such a likeness to my beautiful partner and the curves too, the tiny waist curvy hips and derriere. We even measured them both side by side and it was more or less exact.”

Ummm, okkkkayyy. Would you do this for your significant other’s birthday?