BlackInkCrewChicago’s Kat Tat Opens A Beverly Hills Tattoo Shop After Being Banned From 9 Mag

Kat Tat Opens Beverly Hills Tattoo Shop

After a tumultuous season of “Black Ink Crew Chicago” that included a banning and some scandalous texts from her costar, a reality star is on the come up.

Kat Tat is moving on from the craziness of Ryan Henry’s Chicago-based 9 Mag and opening her own shop on the West Coast.

Kat made the announcement yesterday that she’s opening a tattoo shop in L.A.’s ritzy Beverly Hills neighborhood.

Congrats Kat!

We hear the new season of “Black Ink Crew Chicago” is currently filming and there’ll be LOTS of drama on hand. Remember when Ashley said she was leaving Don for cheating on her (again)?!

Will you be watching???