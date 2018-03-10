O.J.’s Banned Book Publisher Says He Flat-Out Confessed To The Murder, Changed Title From “I Did It” To Protect His Kids [Video]

In this deleted clip from Fox’s upcoming special “OJ Simpson: The Lost Confession?” the publisher who facilitated his banned “hypothetical” imagining of the murder of Nicole Brown says that the idea for the book was flat-out presented to her as a confession manifesto. In fact, he actually planned to title the book “I Did It,” but only tiptoed away from that to protect his young children with her.

SMH. Will you be watching?

Reuters/YouTube