Juelz Santana Flees From Newark International Airport After TSA Finds A Gun In His Bag

Juelz Santana Runs From Airport After TSA Discovers Gun

Looks like Juelz Santana will have to rebook his flight.

The Dipset rapper was reportedly on his way through security check at Newark Liberty International airport, when a TSA agent discovered a gun inside his carry-on bag.

According to NBC News, once Santana, real name LaRon Louis James, realized that the agent had found his firearm, he instantly took off running for the door. He left his gun and his carry-on luggage behind at the airport and agents believe he likely caught a cab.

Needless to say, Port Authority Department detectives are currently looking for Juelz.

Hopefully, everything will be alright for the rapper.

WENN/Getty