Odell Beckham Jr. Caught Allegedly Blazing Bud In A Room Full Of Becky’s Snorting Booger Sugar [Video]

Odell Beckham Jr. Caught Allegedly Smoking Weed In A Room With Women Doing Coke

Odell Beckham Jr. may be getting flagged after a short video of the Pro Bowl receiver started circulating on social media. The video leaked by Fameolous appears to show Beckham with a blunt in his left hand as he lays in bed with a girl who looks to be cutting lines of cocaine with a credit card.

It also sounds like he is trying to get the girl to have sex with somebody else off camera.

Beckham has been clear the past couple of months that he wants to be the highest paid receiver in NFL history when he hits free agency after next season, and this type of publicity is the last thing he needs.

Visit the next page to see close up picks of the weed and cocaine: