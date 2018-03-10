Azealia Banks Says RZA Attempted To Pimp Her Out To Russell Crowe At Infamous Hollywood Bash
Azelia Banks Accuses RZA Of Trying To Gift Her To Russell Crowe
Was Azealia Banks actually at that party at Russell Crowe’s house to serve as a sexual gift to the star?
If you’ll recall, two years ago, Azealia was very verbal about an incident in which RZA from Wu Tang took her with him to a Hollywood bash at Russell Crowe’s house that ended in catastrophe when Azealia pulled an Azealia, got loud and belligerent, threatened party guests, and got booted.
Azealia was always firm that Russell Crowe had spit at her during the altercation, and RZA did nothing to defend her. RZA admitted that Russell did indeed spit in her direction but always asserted that she was the aggressor in the situation and was rightfully physically removed.
Now, Azealia is claiming that the whole reason she was brought there by RZA in the first place was to perform sexual favors for Crowe.
We’re live !! – this song was originally intended to be CoCo’s big finale in Love Beats Rhymes… there was a scene where after she got her big record deal she became a big star and had a number one hit on billboard.. the scene started with a montage of the Coco Ford has a #1 on billboard press and went to her getting her makeup done in a chair on set for her new video for movin on up. I wanted the credits to roll during bloopers and behind the video style scenes of her on set. And to have the dvd have the actual video in the extras section. And have this be the lead single from the soundtrack. Too bad RZA didn’t listen to me. Instead of bringing to LA to sleep with Russell crowe he should have been putting me on studio to finish this soundtrack. This is legit the song I thought I was coming to LA to finish the night I ended up at Crowe’s crib. This would have sold the movie soooooo much harder. I’m still down to shoot an additional ending and finally give this movie a soundtrack. Coco deserves it she’s such a sweet girl. Have no clue how rza couldn’t forge a soundtrack whilst having myself common AND jill Scott in cast. Legendary producer MY ASS! Im better than the veterans. A dope soundtrack would have had this movie in the SKY.
CliffsNotes…essentially she says this is the song that should have punctuated the movie she and RZA were working on, Netflix’s “Love, Beats, Rhymes.” Instead, RZA was focused on making her a party favor for the A-lister.
Too bad RZA didn’t listen to me. Instead of bringing to LA to sleep with Russell crowe he should have been putting me on studio to finish this soundtrack. This is legit the song I thought I was coming to LA to finish the night I ended up at Crowe’s crib.
Man. This girl never fails to end up in some highly dramatized, supremely traumatic situations. Either Azealia has the worst luck ever…or something isn’t quite right mentally. Do you believe this is why RZA brought her to the bash?
WENN/Splash