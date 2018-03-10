CeeLo Green Reveals The Backstory For Some Of His Biggest Hits On ‘The Breakfast Club’ [Video]

CeeLo Green Pays A Visit To The Breakfast Club

The legendary CeeLo Green stopped by The Breakfast Club on Friday to pay tribute to his friend Notorious B.I.G. on the anniversary of his untimely passing. The Goodie Mob frontman showed up in a fresh Coogie and brought his own chair to the studio–because, you know, it’s CeeLo.

Mr. Green talks with The Breakfast Club about the making of his biggest hits, stories about Biggie, and what his life is like now that he’s independent.