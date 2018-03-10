You Can’t Be Serious: O.J. Simpson Says Nicole Simpson And Ron Goldman Actually Killed HIM [Video]

Image via Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty

O.J. Blames Nicole Simpson And Ron Goldman For Killing Him

This f**kin’ guy. What a brass pair he’s got.

The new Fox special “OJ Simpson: The Lost Confession?”, is likely to attracted a LOT of eyes this Sunday. Especially after folks see what he said about how the murderers of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman affected HIS life. It’s disturbing, disgusting and also one of the fascinating stories in American history.

Peep this video from TMZ.

Will you be watching tomorrow night at 8 PM EST?