Stop The Fades And Get Paid: Philly School Offers $100 To Students To Stop Fighting

A Philly School Is Paying Students To Not Fight

A school in Philadelphia, is trying an unorthodox method to stop its students from fighting. Mitchell Elementary principal Stephanie Andrewlevich has decided that she will give her students a crisp $100 bill at graduation if they go the whole year without getting into any physical fights.

The principal says the incentive is working and has overseen “significant gains” at the school during her tenure. So far this year, only 8 percent of the eighth-graders have been suspended. That’s down from 17 percent at the same point last year, and down 21 percent from 2016.