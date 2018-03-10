Ava DuVernay Talks Turning Down ‘Black Panther’ And Why Compton Artists Are So Successful [Video]

Ava DuVernay Makes Her First Visit To The Breakfast Club

Ava DuVernay is on a press run for her new film A Wrinkle In Time, which was finally released on Friday. The director made her first visit to see Envy, Charlamagne, and Angela to talk about the film and her strategy when making it, along with the backstory behind her becoming a director in the first place. She also discusses the insane success of Black Panther, revealing why she turned down the opportunity to direct it and ended up finding Wrinkle.

Her new film is a story about a father and daughter, so she urges all of the dads out their to take their daughters on a date to see the movie together.