Kidnapping Victim Kamiyah Mobley Curses Iyanla Clean Out – “I’ll Slap You, Old Azz Bish!” – And Her New Fam Defends Her [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Kamiyah Mobley, the teen who was kidnapped at birth, raised by her abductor, and finally reunited with her birth family at age 18, clearly has a lot of pent-up anger. When Iyanla told her she had the option to stay the night at the home for their therapy session — you know, the way “Iyanla, Fix My Life” typically works — she flipped out and made numerous threats of physical violence against Iyanla.

However, Kamiyah’s father says there’s more to the story:

Sheesh. Looks like this young one still has quite a rough road to navigate ahead of her with her new family…

