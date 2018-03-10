Karrine Steffans Claims Tony Yayo’s Toe-Tasting Skills Were Top-Notch

Karrine Steffans Claims Tony Yayo Was The Best Sucker Of All Time

 

50 Cent posted a video of a mutual friend of Tony Yayo speaking to former video vixen Karrine “Super Head” Steffans. In the video Steffans speaks on Yayo’s foot fetish and claims that she’s never had her toes sucked like that before. Steffans jokes by saying  ” He didn’t even take my shoes off. He just sucked my toes through the Gucci shoes.” She then laughs and says he showed “dedication” in his toe sucking.

 

