Wakanda FOREVER! Black Panther Has Officially Clocked $1 Billion At Box Office, Black Film Myth Streeped Eweh

Image via Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images

Black Panther Crosses $1 Billion At Box Office

It’s official. The Wakandans have done it.

According to Variety, Marvel’s Black Panther has now grossed over $1 billion in global box office sales and it has only been out for 26 days!

Of those 10-figures, $521 million are domestic dollars while the rest comes from overseas. The domestic number makes BP the ninth-highest grossing film of ALL TIME, and the second highest superhero flick behind The Dark Knight ($535 million). There is no doubt that by next weekend it will surpass Batman as the rightful king of comic book cinema as Ryan Coogler’s film is set to make $40 million this weekend.

In regards to the racist myth that “Black films don’t do well overseas”, well, T’Challa and crew debuted in China this weekend and brought in $20 million on the first night.

Case closed. WAKANDA FOREVER!

Glorious reactions on the flipper.