Drop It Then, Sis: SZA Reveals That The ‘Ctrl’ Deluxe Edition Will Have At Least 6 New Songs

SZA Is Coming With A Deluxe Edition Of Ctrl

SZA’s album Ctrl is already a favorite among many as far as 2017’s releases go. Now, it looks like the tracks we already got on the album aren’t all the singer has to offer, and we can be expecting a deluxe edition of the album very soon.

One fan asked SZA on Saturday if she could drop her unreleased verse from “Love Galore” as a bonus track for the album. Solana replied to the inquiring mind on Twitter saying that the deluxe edition of her album already has half a dozen new tracks, and that there’s still room to add some more.

Yah got about 6 bonus tracks so far 🤔 we got room ta add https://t.co/OchDFZvbtY — SZA (@sza) March 10, 2018

This isn’t the first time the TDE songstress has hinted at the fact that fans can expect a Ctrl deluxe edition, either. All the way back in August, a fan tweeted a video of SZA doing some choreography to a song that wasn’t on the album, and she retweeted it admitting that she regrets not putting the track onto the project.

Man this video is literally shot n edited ..regret not putting it on the album . Das wat da delux is foe ☺️ https://t.co/Avj0eQps4r — SZA (@sza) August 30, 2017

The good news? She ended that statement with, “Das wat da deluxe is foe,” so it looks like fans have a pretty good idea of some of the sounds that will be on Ctrl‘s deluxe release.

SZA’s debut album just went platinum in the beginning of March, so hopefully she’s in the mood to celebrate that victory by dropping more tracks.