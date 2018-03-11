Wisconsin Sex Offender Is Suing A Children’s Hospital For Denying Him Visitation Of Sick 9-Year-Old Son

Sex Offender Sues Hospital For Not Letting Him See His Son

A man is suing Wisconsin Children’s Hospital for denying him visitation of his sick son.

Time has reported that Stuart Yates, who is a registered sex offender, is claiming that the hospital treated him unfairly when they denied him visitation with his son. He said about the matter, “They’re using my past record, 20 years ago, against me. I served my time for it. I’ve been transparent about it.”

Yates’ lawsuit claims that his 9-year-old son has had man serious medial issues, the latest of which is a blood infection caused by e-coli. However, according to his father, this is the first time that a hospital has denied him visitation. Yates emphasized that this fact is ever worse since his son was scheduled for surgery.

Stuart told Time, “He called me this morning and he was crying on the phone telling me how much he needed me and how scared he was and where am I at? ‘Dad where are you? How come you won’t come? I miss you, I need you.'”