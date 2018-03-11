Piss-Poor Attitude : Man Urinates In Co-Workers Water Bottles After She Curved His Corny A**

Man Charged With Urinating In Woman’s Water Bottles

A Minneapolis man was charged with two counts of adulterating a substance with bodily fluids . Conrrado Cruz Perez, 47, allegedly became upset that his coworker had turned down his romantic advances and began urinating in her water bottles over a stretch of a few months. The victim told investigators that she noticed a taste of urine in the bottle about 15 times over the past several months.

Cruz Perez initially denied tampering with the woman’s water bottle when deputies first interviewed him about the allegations, but later admitted to once urinating in the container after investigators suggested they might conduct DNA testing on the bottle.