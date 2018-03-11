So Sad: Man Sets Ex-Girlfriend On Fire After She Asks For Paternity Test, Abandons Baby On Side Of The Road

Man Sets Ex On Fire Then Abandons Her Baby On Side Of The Road

Antwaun Ware, a Phoenix man, has been arrested and charged with murder after setting his ex-girlfriend on fire for asking him to take a paternity test. ⠀

According to reports when police found a baby girl in a car seat on the road. Upon further investigation, officials found an adult shoe, a diaper bag and a wallet with an ID that belonged to 21-year-old Jasmine Dunbar on the scene. Officials contacted Dunbar’s family, who had confirmed the baby belonged to Dunbar and that she had organized a meeting with Antwaun Ware to discuss establishing paternity for her 7-month-old daughter. But, she never returned home. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

When officials finally got in contact with Ware, he said “he picked Dunbar and her daughter up and dropped her back off after they got into an argument over the paternity test.” But, he later changed his story, allegedly telling officials that “he physically assaulted the woman and left her in a field.”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

He reportedly told officials that he dropped the baby near his girlfriend’s house because he thought “someone would retrieve her and take care of her”. However, after leaving the baby on the side of the road, he told officials that he returned to Dunbar’s body and set her on fire with gasoline and watched her body burn. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Ware was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of kidnapping and one count of abandonment of a body, and child abuse. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.