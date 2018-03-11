Blame Beyoncé? Keri Hilson Speaks On 7-Year Depression Battle & Says It Was Triggered By THIS

Keri Hilson Speaks On Depression

After already tearfully speaking on her musical hiatus that was caused by “hitting rock bottom”, Keri Hilson is speaking on her depression battle.

The songstress recently spoke on the mental health issue that she said was sparked by “personal and professional mistakes” (that Beyoncé diss?) and a breakup of an 11-year relationship.

“When ‘Pretty Girl Rock’ was at the top of the charts, I was bearing the weight of some personal and professional mistakes and they just weighed so so so heavy on my spirit, and I was just not myself,” said Keri at the Silence The Shame Panel according to XoNecole. Although I was at the mountain of my life, really the trajectory of my dream – I was at the pinnacle, you know? I was severely unhappy and then add to that, this is when I decide to jump out of an eleven-year relationship. Bad decision, bad timing,” Keri added. “But it all just kind of spiraled for me, and became something I had never been through. I had never recognized myself as a person who can’t pick themselves back up. I mean, I was literally on stage crying.”

Keri also added that stories and headlines in the media greatly affected her because of “attacks on her character.”

“You don’t know where a person is, it’s not just about what you are feeding your audience, but what you are doing to the creators. There are a lot of undeserving people that are being attacked by just a headline,” Keri shared. “You don’t understand some of the worst days of my life were from a lie. An attack on my character. And I am an amazing person. I do say that because I’ve done the work to become that and all I ever wanted to be was just a great human being.”

Keri now says she’s not “all the way clear” but in the “clear.”

We’re so glad you’re feeling better Ms. Keri Baby and we can’t wait to hear new music.

Shoutout to Shanti Das and Silence The Shame for sparking this conversation.