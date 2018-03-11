SMH: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Phor Faces Criminal Weed Charges Following Indiana Arrest

Black Ink Crew’s Phor Arrested In Indiana

Phor, one of the stars of VH1’s Black Ink Crew: Chicago, got cuffed right along with his whole crew last week. The incident happened after a police officer pulled them over because clouds of smoke were visibly billowing out of the group’s limo van.

According to reports from TMZ, the tattoo artist was arrested in Gary, Indiana along with 6 friends, and is now facing criminal weed charges. According to the police report, an officer pulled over Phor’s Mercedes limo after he both heard loud music and smelled pot. Apparently, the driver told the cop they were heading to a club in Gary–which is only about 25 miles from Chicago–and tried to get the officer’s sympathy by saying, “Look bro, I have a celebrity in the back.” Um, tread lightly there, Mr. driver…

Unfortunately for Phor and his crew, the cop didn’t care about his reality celebrity-dom. On top of that, the driver allegedly didn’t have ID or registration for the vehicle, and because it stunk like weed, they were all taken into custody for weed-related offenses.