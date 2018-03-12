Scamatouille: A Deliciously Catfishy InstaChef Sent Twitter Spiraling Into The Spicy Abyss

@CrazyClarine @Billionairepolo We see that you have deleted the oxtails from Buddakan. But what about all the others? CC: @SpaghettiniPizz pic.twitter.com/s4I4SMFwwH — Bernier Legal LLC (@BernierLegal) March 11, 2018

Black Twitter Vs. The “Scammy” InstaChef

It’s been a minute since we had a deliciously messy Twitter tale pop off but we FINALLY got a scandalous new saga for the 2018. This time, involving a popular Black Twitter couple (or co-parenting something)–alleged scamfishy chef and flashy entrepreneuress/BeyHive lieutenant–who appear to be worldly, well-moisturized and successful (despite very loud Lipstick Alley whispers to the contrary). Now, the alleged scamfishy chef is accused of stealing food pics to promote his business and was BUSTED by the CSI: Black Twitter Unit in a scrumptious development that blew up Twitter.

So, a twitter chef uses fakes pics for their food. Is this what I’m seeing? pic.twitter.com/w7wYkzPKOm — Mortgage Freeman (@NotoriousGRC) March 11, 2018

Peep alllll the hilarious Black Twitter chaos over the deliciously “scammy” InstaChef on the flip.