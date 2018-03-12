Swirl Celebrations: More From Khloe’s Baby Shower And Tristan’s Birthday Turn Up

- By Bossip Staff
💕 Magical moments with the most magical women! I’ll forever be in love with YOU! 💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Partied For His Birthday After Her Baby Shower

The Cavaliers were in LA this weekend and Khloe and Tristan made the most of it by hosting a baby shower for her and birthday party for him all in the same day. Khloe shared a gang of pics on the gram.

Including some of her family

💗

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

And his…

Hit the flip for some photos from his birthday celebration at Beauty and Essex LA

Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson Tristan Thompson Birthday Party

Pap Nation / Splash News

The paps caught the couple outside his party

Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson Tristan Thompson Birthday Party

Pap Nation / Splash News

Lebron James Savannah James Beauty And Essex Tristan Thompson Birthday Party

Pap Nation / Splash News

Lebron and Savannah came through

Kylie Jenner Tristan Thompson Birthday Party

Pap Nation / Splash News

And Kylie and Kris also got snapped by the paps.

Kris Jenner Corey Gamble Tristan Thompson Birthday Party

Pap Nation / Splash News

insert @kimkardashian

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie and Kendall also shared shots to the gram

need a cough drop?

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

love you, mean it

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

