Swirl Celebrations: More From Khloe’s Baby Shower And Tristan’s Birthday Turn Up
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Partied For His Birthday After Her Baby Shower
The Cavaliers were in LA this weekend and Khloe and Tristan made the most of it by hosting a baby shower for her and birthday party for him all in the same day. Khloe shared a gang of pics on the gram.
💕 Where do I even begin?!?! How do I even begin to give thanks and praise to ALL of the people who took part in helping create the most incredible baby shower? @jeffleatham and his ENTIRE team and @mindyweiss and her ENTIRE team, THANK YOU for creating the most magical memories I get to keep for the rest of my life!!! WOW, is truly all I can say! They say “love is in the details”, I couldn’t agree more! Look at all the LOVE! From my mommy’s hand written Baby Thompson sign to each and every flower placed. Love was involved! I wish I could post every single picture! I’m still dreaming 💕
Including some of her family
And his…
Hit the flip for some photos from his birthday celebration at Beauty and Essex LA
The paps caught the couple outside his party
Lebron and Savannah came through
And Kylie and Kris also got snapped by the paps.
Kylie and Kendall also shared shots to the gram